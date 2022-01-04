The Villages reclaims top spot over Lakewood Ranch as best-selling master-planned community

Although Lakewood Ranch retained its standing as the No. 1-selling, multigenerational community in the U.S., The Villages regained the No. 1 overall spot among master-planned communities in the RCLCO real estate consulting firm survey released Tuesday.

Lakewood Ranch had claimed the No. 1 overall position in midyear sales, but The Villages announced 4,004 sales for 2021, 65% higher than last year's pace.

Lakewood Ranch reported 2,574 sales, 25% higher than 2020's 2,060 sales.

The top five was rounded out by Summerlin of Las Vegas, Nevada (1,619); Cane Bay Plantation of Charleston, South Carolina (1,147); and Ontario Ranch of Ontario, California (1,070).

RCLCO has conducted the study since 1994.