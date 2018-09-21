The stuff of charity Lakewood Ranch

When it comes to charity, Meals on Wheels Plus is asking those in Manatee County to climb aboard the bus.

The Stuff the Bus food drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 30, at all Publix stores in Manatee County.

Stephanie Grepling, the marketing director for Meals on Wheels Plus, said it will be an important day for the nonprofit.

“With over 16 different locations participating, this keeps our shelves stocked year round,” Grepling said of the Meals on Wheels' Food Bank of Manatee County.

For the third consecutive year, the Stuff the Bus fundraiser will use School District of Manatee County school buses to collect the food.

People who go into Publix can buy off a list of most requested foods, and donate it to the cause.

“The different Publix locations get into it,” Grepling said. “They have contests to see which store can get the bus filled the fastest. They compete for bragging rights.”

Grepling said the most desired food items are canned vegetables, canned fruits, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, rice, breakfast bars and apple juice.

“Our goal this year is 100,000 pounds,” Grepling said. “As the food comes in, it needs to go back out. Most people donate because they know there’s a big need in the community and they want to give."