After 90 years of performance in downtown Sarasota, The Players Centre for Performing Arts is moving to a new location.

Although the organization initially planned to stay at its downtown location through May 2021, financial concerns from the pandemic has accelerated the theater's plans to vacate. The nonprofit will leave its location at 838 N. Tamiami Trail for a temporary location in October.

"The Board of Trustees and staff had to address many challenges and make a decision,” Interim CEO and Managing Artistic Director Jeffery Kin said in a statement. “... For financial reasons, and to keep our staff intact as we have not laid off or furloughed any of our employees at this point, we know we need to move now. Our leaving this space and downsizing to a smaller venue for the next few years is the only logical choice.”

The temporary location, along with plans for the theater's 91st season, will be announced soon. Staff offices will be moved to The Players Studio in Sarasota. Marketing Director Amanda Heisey said construction on the planned Lakewood Ranch location will be started by July 2023 at the latest.

The nonprofit is set to celebrate its 90th anniversary with a Zoom event in August. Farewell tours for small groups of patrons to say goodbye to the building are scheduled for September.