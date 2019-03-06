The pink ladies flock together again at Women's Resource Center Luncheon

The pink ladies came to support Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed.

Pink ladies stike again

The pink ladies were back in action Feb. 26 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota at the Women’s Resource Center Legacy Luncheon. The girl tribe came together to support Wonder Woman Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed.

The last time we saw the pink ladies, they were in the Art Ovation Hotel Oct. 20 in support of CANDancer Elisabeth Waters.

The video shown for Umbreen’s featured many of the pink ladies, including Heather Dunhill, Donna Koffman, Shelley Sarbey, Elisabeth Waters, Michele Pishalski-Schlossberg, Melissa Morsli, Jaclyn Brunckhorst and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips.

Stuck on puppy love

Kesha Dean and her friends after Paws on the Catwalk.

Kesha Dean’s friends told her not to wear the dress she decorated for Paws on the Catwalk on March 1, because it was black, not white. So instead, she changed into it for the unofficial rooftop party after the event on the Art Ovation Hotel’s Perspective Rooftop Bar.

She wanted a dress that showed her love for animals, so she decided to make one. Although next year, she says she will print out photos of her own pets she loves instead of cute pets she found on the internet.

A last-minute detail, her 6-year-old daughter, Sasha, decided to add more love to the dress by gluing hearts on it.

Girls night out

Bonnie Kritzmacher and Peggy Graf with Girls Inc. girls.

The Girls Inc. girls got a night out at the ballpark March 1 for Nashville’s Music Row Comes to the Ballpark. The organization has been a supporter of Girls Inc. in the past, including hosting song-writing workshops and conversations with the girls about the music industry.

For the Oriole’s Artists and Athletes Play for Kids weekend, the girls played an important role. First, they went on stage with Margaret Valentine at Nashville’s Music Row Comes to the Ballpark. Then, they opened up the March 3 Orioles game by singing “Better Life” and the national anthem.

Tidbits:

Celebrate and donate ... Corneila Matson received a shoutout at the Asolo Repertory Theatre gala March 2 for celebrating

Richard and Cornelia Matson. Photo by Cliff Roles.

her birthday that evening. She and her husband, Richard, were also the donors of the solo auction item. They donated an eight-day stay at their 1913 apartment located within view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. It went for $6,000. The circle of life ... Christina Creadon brought tears to everyone’s eyes as she gave her speech with a nervousness in her voice. Christina received help from the Women’s Resource Center, including earning the Betty Schoenbaum scholarship, and was able to go to school and get her nursing degree. While working as a nurse, she noticed the name Schoenbaum on her patient chart. Moments before Betty’s passing, Christina was able to tell Betty how much she changed not only her life, but also the lives of so many young women.