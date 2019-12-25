The Nice List: Longboat's giving spirit brings cheer to those beyond the island

The giving spirit of the Longboat Key community makes it an easy job to discern who should be on the Nice List.

As usual, residents and organizations around the island put their most generous foot forward during the 2019 holiday season with donations and drives. We’re sure that there are more organizations out there that have done their good deeds all year round, but we’re not Santa, so we can’t see all the times you’ve been bad or good. But thanks for being good for goodness’ sake.

Christ Church of Longboat Key

Members of the church got together in early December to pack seeds to be sent to regions that need food, including Central America and Africa, with the organization Hope Seeds. Together, they packed over 4,000 seeds and plan to have another packing event in February.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key's mountain of toys to be donated.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

The club held a toy drive to bring in toys for the children of migrant workers in the Sarasota and Manatee area, gathering most of their donations at the first Light Up Longboat event in early December. By the time the event was over, the sleighs cars to hold the gifts were overflowing.

Longboat Key Turtle Watch

The Turtle Watch donated just over $15,000 to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s sea turtle programs, their largest-ever donation to the organization that helps them do their turtle watches on the beaches of Longboat Key.

Longboat Key Turtle Watch members and Mote staff.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church

With their recent Christmas Bazaar, which featured items made by members of the Women’s Guild at the church, they raised $11,500 to be donated to local charities. Also, as an entry fee to their annual Christmas party, members of the church were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to children in the diocese.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

The women of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church gathered for an Advent Dinner on Dec. 12, and all who came were asked for a $20 donation to be given to a women’s charity that attendees voted on. Elsewhere in the church, an Angel Tree to benefit those served by Lutheran Services Florida is set up with angel tags containing the name of the person and what they want as a gift.

Longboat Harbour

The residents of Longboat Key’s largest condominium complex collected presents and money to be donated to Toys for Tots at their annual Christmas party. Dozens of toys and hundreds of dollars were raised for the organization.

Town of Longboat Key

The Town’s leaders, including the police and fire departments, have teamed up for a Toys for Tots drive. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Town Hall or the Police Department until Dec. 19.



