The Nice List: Longboaters spread good cheer and deeds

Everyone has a place on the nice list, and Longboat Key knows it.

During this holiday season, residents and clubs went out of their way to show they were in the giving spirit.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of organizations and residences that we think deserve a well-earned spot on the nice list.

We’re sure there are plenty more that collected donations and spent their time volunteering, but unlike Santa, we don’t know when all readers have been bad or good (* most of the time *).

Longboat Key Police Department

The department was home to a donation box for Toys for Tots. Throughout December, residents were encouraged to donate children’s toys and books. From kitchen sets to footballs, the toys are sure to put a smile on the kids’ faces.

The Longboat Key Garden Club collected $2,400 that went to Children First. Cathy Bishop, Marlene McBrier and Janice Cook shopped for the gifts that were donated.

Longboat Key Garden Club

The Longboat Key Garden Club helped plant educational roots at Children First. The group, along with real estate broker Michael Renick and Design 2000 Hair Salon, collected $2,400 that went toward gifts for five preschool classrooms.

Longboat Harbour

Longboat Harbour knows how to party with a purpose. On Dec. 8, the condominium held its annual holiday party. Everyone who planned to attend the party was asked to bring a toy for Toys for Tots. The residents raised $1,765 in cash and toys.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church

Much like its neighbor a few streets down, St. Mary used a donation as admission to an event this year. For the annual holiday concert, attendees were asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be distributed at Catholic Charities. By the time the concert started, two long tables were overflowing with gifts.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key needed a sleigh the size of Santa’s on Dec. 11. As members arrived for the club’s meeting, they brought wrapped gifts as part of their Angel Tree effort for the Knights of Columbus. Through this project, the gifts will be distributed among the children of migrant workers in Arcadia and seniors in a Bradenton nursing home.

Longboat Island Chapel

The Rev. Bill Friederich and Bah Hero pose with the bears that were dressed by members for the Salvation Army.

Longboat Island Chapel grew some kindness this year with its Angel Tree. Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project, 100 gifts were donated by chapel members. The chapel also dressed 30 teddy bears for kids and is collecting nonperishable food items for various agencies, including Empty Little Tummies, Food Bank of Manatee County and Meals on Wheels programs in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Christ Church of Longboat Key

In November, the Presbyterian church members packed seeds to be shipped to Haiti and other less fortunate countries. The seeds are shipped to families to help them start gardens. The church has done this for several years. Last year, it helped feed 350 families.

Longboat Key Firefighters Association

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association attended the Face Autism’s Sensory Sarasota event and handed out bears.

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association gave the gift of comfort this year. Staff attended the Face Autism’s Sensory Sarasota event Dec. 8 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. After each child visited with Santa, they were greeted by an association member who handed them a teddy bear and took a picture with them. The kids also met some guide dogs.

The Lazy Lobster

A few days before Thanksgiving, the Lazy Lobster started collecting nonperishable food items for All Faiths Food Bank from generous customers. As of Dec. 12, four boxes had been filled. The collection period runs until Dec. 21.