Longboat Key Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 1 hour ago

The next chapter

The Rev. Eric Scanlan, who has been with St. Mary, Star of the Sea, since January 2017, has accepted a role as an administrator at Incarnation Parish and chaplain of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church is bidding adieu to the Rev. Eric Scanlan. Scanlan has accepted a role as an administrator at Incarnation Parish and chaplain of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota. Scanlan joined the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, family in January 2017. Over the weekend, St. Mary parishioners had the chance to send him off with receptions following masses.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

