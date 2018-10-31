The next chapter

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church is bidding adieu to the Rev. Eric Scanlan. Scanlan has accepted a role as an administrator at Incarnation Parish and chaplain of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota. Scanlan joined the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, family in January 2017. Over the weekend, St. Mary parishioners had the chance to send him off with receptions following masses.