'The Mustang' is an exquisitely shot film about empathy that touches the soul

There are approximately 100,000 wild mustangs still roaming free in the United States. "The Mustang" is the story of some who are captured and then trained by prisoners convicted of violent crimes.

In the opening scene we observe these majestic animals being rounded up by extremely loud helicopters swooning in on them from above. It's disturbing to witness how frightened these beautiful creatures react to the mayhem. One is reminded of a similar scene in "The Misfits."

But these particular horses are taken to a prison in Nevada and entered into a program aimed at domesticating them for adoption. Roman Coleman (Matthais Schoenaerts) is one of the inmates chosen to participate in the process.

When we meet Roman he's being interrogated by a prison therapist (Connie Britton) for possibly being allowed to enter an anger management group. It's a one-sided interview because Roman refuses to reply to her questions. It becomes quite obvious that he is deeply troubled and introverted when his single response is "I'm not good with people."

But eventually we discover that through hard work and constant setbacks, he's good with horses. Under the gruff guidance of the program's director (a wonderful Bruce Dern), Roman and his wild horse, Marcus, become kindred spirits. Both Roman and Marcus share that they're being held against their will but, with time, realize that their love for one another transcends their captivity.

Photo courtesy @TheMustangFilm

"The Mustang" is so exquisitely shot with such tenderness that our emotional adrenaline is constantly pumping. But director-writer Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre also accentuates the inhumanity which permeates our current prison system. Solitary confinement, filthy cells and rampant violence demonstrate the need for vast improvements. But mostly she concentrates on the triumph of the spirit being achieved through dedication and determination in this remarkable piece of filmmaking.

Mr. Schoenaert's heartbreaking and heartwarming performance of a man who is truly saved by the love of an animal is positively brilliant. When his stone cold demeanor is washed away by tears as he nuzzles with his horse, well, you get it.

The parting shot in "The Mustang" is one of the most touching moments in film history. And as you're fighting back your tears, stay for the credits displaying photos of the actual prisoners with their beloved horses.