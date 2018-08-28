'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' shows hateful effects of conversion therapy

"The Miseducation of Cameron Post" is a film about gay conversion therapy and the ridiculousness of such a concept. It also puts forth the notion that sometimes the wisdom of teens can far surpass that of adults.

Set in 1993, the story centers upon 17-year-old Cameron Post (Chloe Grace Moretz) who is caught by her boyfriend making out with her girlfriend in the back seat of a car during a homecoming dance. Soon after, she's shipped off to a Christian camp for teens which promises a "cure" for same-sex attractions. Upon arrival, Cameron is informed by "therapists" that she's a flawed individual and her name is way too masculine. Right off, she's skeptical.

Cameron soon bonds with the two most rebellious fellow campers, Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck). All three of them just want to live their own lives and not have to hide a part of themselves from a scornful society. Cameron eventually confronts the director in charge (a smirky-smiling Jennifer Ehle) by accusing her of not knowing what she's doing and making it up as she goes along. Up until that point we're never really sure if Cameron will swallow the Kool-Aid, or just swish it around for a while in her mouth and spit it out.

Photo courtesy IMDb

Director-writer Desiree Akhavan ("Appropriate Behavior") is very careful not to demonize homophobia by allowing her audience to decide for themselves where they stand on the issue. Her steady approach to Cameron's indecisiveness makes for a well thought-out conclusion. And choosing Moretz for the juggling act was ingenious. She is absolute perfection to watch.

There are some troubling moments in "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" i.e. the shaving of Adam's head and a very disturbing attempt at self-mutilation. But when shaming, brainwashing and emotional abuse are tools being used against teenagers, it only programs vulnerable human beings to hate themselves. It's not therapy, it's an injustice.