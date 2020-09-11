More than 40 vendors have signed up to participate in the Market at Lakewood Ranch when it opens Nov. 1 in the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center parking lot.

Once again, the Market will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monaca Onstad, the director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch Communities, said vendors will be placed at least 10 feet apart for social distancing.

“We’ll look to expand space depending on how it goes with social distancing and all of that,” Onstad said. “We’re taking all the precautions we can and are encouraging people to wear a mask and social distance and be there for the market vendors who are coming out.”

To get the most updated information on the farmers market, visit the Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch Facebook page.