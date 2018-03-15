The Grande Riviera penthouse sells for $5.05 million

A condominium in The Grande Riviera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. 420 Golden Gate Point LLC sold the Unit PH900 condominium at 420 Golden Gate Point to Peter Kirkwood, trustee, of Tampa, for $5.05 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 5,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.6 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Beau Ciel

Abraham Ostrovsky and Christine Hughes, trustees, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 990 Boulevard of the Arts to Philip and Elizabeth Jahncke, of Sarasota, for $2,115,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.96 million in 2016.

Indian Beach

Vichitra and Sirivat Choojitarom, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4123 Bay Shore Road to PFI Real Estate LLC for $2.1 million. The first was built in 1939, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1939, it has one bath and 294 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $105,000 in 1977.

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1501 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to C. Roberto Cordaro, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,069,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,489 square feet of living area.

Whitaker’s Landing

Robert and Eunice Harris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 975 Whitakers Lane to Travis and Kathleen Brown, of Sarasota, for $1,995,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,361 square feet of living area.

Pirates Cove

Alan Brown and Alexis Ainslie-Brown, trustees, sold two properties at 7166 Captain Kidd Ave. to Edson Stevens, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.53 million. The first was built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1993, it has one bath and 288 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $985,000 in 2014.

Hartsdale

Geraldine Pitt and Rose Dalsandro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1863 Morris St. to George and Dana Konovalov, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $859,000 in 2009.

The Condominium on the Bay

Karen Koons, of Sussex, Wis., sold the Unit 701 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Gerald Fickenscher, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 1994.

Michael P. Burger Trust LLC sold the Unit 102 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Frank Cuomo, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2016.

Shoreland Woods

John Chapman Jr., Carole Marshall and Camille Chapman, trustees, sold the home at 3250 Old Oak Drive to Ricky and Jane Mills, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,832 square feet of living area.

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

Rosemary Place Townhomes LLC sold the home at 631 Cocoanut Ave. to David C. Kahl and Karen Hoffman Kahl Trust for $663,200. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,997 square feet of living area.

McClellan Park

John Kirsten, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2331 McClellan Parkway to Kip Schoonover, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,025 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2014.

1350 Residential

Joan Stiefel, of Westchester, N.Y., sold her Unit 1404 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Lenore Treiman and Neil and Phyllis Wittenberg, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,700 in 2007.

Rustic Lodge

Jeffrey Waddle, trustee, and Janet Boyden Waddle sold the home at 2476 Floyd St. to Chase and Kati Mariano, of Ontario, Canada, for $604,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2016.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Lawrence and Georgina Clamage, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8180 Gabanna Drive to Ottfried and Linda Brunke, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2016.

Mandarin Park

Daniel Long III, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1221 Holly Fern Lane to Mary Chunko, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Regency House

Claire Coles, of Atlanta, and Gail Derdeyn, of Woodstock, Ga., sold their Unit 904 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to James Haberman and Elizabeth Schmitt, of Sarasota, for $505,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,300 in 2013.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Nello Corporation Inc. sold the home at 3924 Spyglass Hill Road to Timothy and Pamela Courounis, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,000 in 2004.

Essex House

Mark Gerszewski and Amy Mathews, trustees, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Christian and Wilbur Smith, of Sarasota, $442,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,500 in 2014.

Granada

Samuel and Ruth Lestz, of State College, Pa., sold their home at 3804 Camino Real to NCTA Enterprises LLC for $436,500. Built in 1933, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $62,000 in 1990.

Alta Vista Street

Sean and Alisha Byrne, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1777 Alta Vista St. to Marianne Habershaw, of Sarasota, for $428,500. Built in 1935, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2009.

Palmer Square West

Russell and Debra Bucci, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 3685 Square West Lane to Charles and Janet Kiblinger, of Sarasota, for $412,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Peter and Lisa Howard sold their home at 2925 Bougainvillea St. to Tina and Allan Tyler, of Sarasota, for $379,900. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2004.

Timothy and Pamela Trojanowski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2619 Espanola Ave. to Kendall Peacock, of Sarasota, for $369,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2015.

Joseph and Kim Allen, of Tlayacapan Jalisco, Mexico, sold their home at 3011 S. Jefferson Ave. to Lori Uzzo, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Phil Falcone, trustee, of Lexington, Ky., sold the home at 3700 Villa Franca Ave. to Laura Hlohinec, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,100 in 2013.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Margery Miller, trustee, of Sherwood, Mich., sold the home at 3321 Sea View St. to KELO Properties LLC for $375,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Landings South

Michael Donaldson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1634 Starling Drive to Joel Weinstein and Mathilda Weinstein, trustees, of Sarasota, for $356,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,500 in 2013.

Landings Carriagehouse

Carl Gugino and Linda Barrett, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 55 condominium at 1708 Kestral Park Drive to Werner Gundersheimer, trustee, of Williamstown, Mass., for $350,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Gulf Gate

PR Capital LLC sold the home at 2910 Markridge Road to James and Jeney Slusser, of Sarasota, for $345,900. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate East

Larry and Maria Sarver, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3950 Kingston Drive to Marcia Caplan, of Ontario, Canada, for $345,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,900 in 2001.

Pelican Cove

Joan Curtice, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 139 condominium at 1512 Pelican Cove Road to William and Joanne Loew, of Orchard Erie, Pa., for $340,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,461 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2014.

Nancy Nelson, trustee, sold the Unit 114 condominium at 1601 Pelican Point Drive to Lance Hollander and Cara Hollander, trustees, of Wynnewood, Pa., for $315,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2000.

Cedar Cove Estates

Barbara Stedheim, of Denver, sold her home at 1984 Baywood Terrace to Alexander Rigopulos, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,324 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2003.

Burns Court Enclave

E.M. Kidd LLC sold the Unit 3 condominium at 1542 Oak St. to Richard and Deborah Curvelo, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2005.

Homelands Development

Michael and Mary Radford sold their home at 2265 Clematis St. to Kristine and Timothy Casart, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2005.

Castel Del Mare

Robert Tripp, trustee, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1602 Stickney Point Road to Yvonne VanRyn, of Sarasota, for $299,500. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1990.

E.A. Smith’s

W.L. Holdings LLC sold a home and a vacant lot at 1020 Gillespie Ave. to William Luera and Maria Schaedler-Luera, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 2013.

Huntington Pointe

Lawrence Gordon, trustee, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 4101 Hearthstone Drive to Issa Abu Eita and Frank Tadros, of N. Port, for $267,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 1999.

Baywood Colony Villas

Steven and Tracey Heiniger sold their Unit 24 condominium at 5803 Tidewood Ave. to Lori Owens, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 2015.

La Linda Terrace

Susanne Duncan, of Tampa, sold her home at 2201 Hawthorne St. to MDT Cedars West 205 LLC for $257,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $65,000 in 1995.

SIESTA KEY

La Mer

David and Debra Toole, trustees, sold the Unit 26A condominium at 411 Beach Road to Steven and Catherine Edwards, of Fishers, Ind., for $1.15 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.01 million in 2009.

Hamilton Club

William and Margaret Strutton, of Warrensburg, N.Y., sold their Unit 11 condominium at 3951 Hamilton Club Circle to John Kallis and Mary Kovach, of Sarasota, for $990,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,544 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 1993.

Siesta Cove

George and Carolyn Angello, of Englewood, sold their home at 1202 N. View Drive to Ian Prukner, of Holly, Mich., for $680,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $386,000 in 2000.

Bay Island Park

Josephine McCoy, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3472 Anglin Drive to Corey and Megan Scott, of Cumberland Center, Maine, for $500,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,400 in 1993.

Our House at the Beach

Our Association Inc. sold the Unit A-103 condominium at 1001 Beach Road to Brent Beyer, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $84,000 in 1982.

Pointe on Midnight Pass

Ernest MacDonald, of Quebec, Canada, sold his Unit 502 condominium at 9397 Midnight Pass Road to Matthew and Lisa Gorman, of Ellington, Conn., for $465,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2010.

Sarasota Beach

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 5215 Calle De Rio to Michael Hoffman, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,494 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $13,900 in 1969.

Siesta Towers

John Laskey and Corrine Laskey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7E condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to Michael and Lois Newcomb, of Canton, Ga., for $290,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2008.

White Sands Village

Richard Barnhart Jr. and Annette Franke, trustees, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 901 condominium at 5641 Midnight Pass Road to S-Kapes LLC for $270,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Joseph and Christine Dutmers, trustees, sold the home at 4198 Escondito Circle to Jeffrey Brown and Denise Clark, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2006.

Turtle Rock

Joseph Micali and Carol Micali, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 4779 Watermark Lane to Bassam Edlebi and Randa Safadi-Edlebi, of Tuckahoe, N.Y., for $475,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2011.

Steven and Cynthia Stonecipher sold their home at 5098 Timber Chase Way to Lais Pfitzenreiter, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,000 in 2013.

Wellington Chase

Kathleen Arzt, of Venice, sold her home at 6294 Buckingham St. to Heather and Gregory McInnes, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2011.

Villas at Deer Creek

Michael and Margaret Kurnov, of Passaic, N.J., sold their home at 8030 Bobcat Circle to Elvira Zec and Gregory Zec, trustees, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,681 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,500 in 2009.

Villagewalk

Michael Stapleton, of Milwaukee, sold the home at 7769 Bergamo Ave. to Gabriel and Lisa Alejandre, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,800 in 2004.

George Luther, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7616 Andora Drive to Charlene Cavanaugh, of Venice, for $276,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

David Biemel sold the Unit 2503 condominium at 4465 Cinnamon Drive to Arthur and Gwendolyn Judson, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., for $275,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 2005.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Michael and Lisa Bello, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5707 Doral Court to Melissa and James Unger, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Casey Key

Steven and Karen Lee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 418 N. Casey Key Road to Ronald Johncox, trustee, of Osprey, for $2.1 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,334 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Rajesekhar Nalluri, of Irvine, Calif., sold his home at 337 Passage Way to Claudia Federspill Moricz, of Osprey, for $750,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2015.

Willowbend

Axel and Elisabeth Lang sold their home at 651 Crane Prairie Way to Edward Welsh and Joyce Rosenberg, of Osprey, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,504 square feet of living area.

Rivendell

William and Beverly Bogie sold their home at 733 Crane Prairie Way to Carolyn Kenney, of Osprey, for $389,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Paul and Sylvia Bolander, of Galena, Ohio, sold their home at 104 Monet Drive to Virginia Herring, of Nokomis, for $280,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $181,000 in 2012.

Sarah Krell, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 406 Signorelli Drive to Jarrod and Mindy Loudermilk, of Venice, for $268,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,000 in 1991.