The essential guide to Longboat Key

With summer running down and kids beginning to head back to school, we asked longtime Longboaters one simple question: If you had a friend coming to visit the area for the first time, what would you tell them not to miss? Of course there are the restaurants and dining experiences and hustle and bustle of St. Armands Circle, but what about the lesser-known or under-appreciated things, the things you might miss if you're in a rush?

Newcomers, here’s a guide to zipping around the island if you’ve only got a few days amidst back-to-school and work-from-home timelines. Rather than flounder around the Key, there are a few suggestions of can’t-miss spots and sights. Year-rounders, here's what you can't forget to appreciate from time to time. If you’re not able to get on the Key now, we invite you to sit back, relax and envision days in paradise. Without further ado, here are suggestions from the minds of longtime residents and Key know-it-alls.

Mayor Ken Schneier: Pick a beach

No, you still can’t park at the public beach accesses, but if you’re staying on the island or willing to take to two wheels, you can walk or bike to the beach. Sunrise or sunset are the obvious best choices, and no matter where you come ashore you’ll get blue-green water and unobstructed views.

Gail Loefgren: Two wheels of a different kind

Loefgren vacationed on Longboat Key often before getting the job and likes the idea of a “slow tour” of Longboat Key aboard a Segway. It’s easy to zip over the drawbridge to or from Coquina Beach and ignore the Longboat view unfolding before you, but a Segway tour beginning on Coquina Beach gives you plenty of time to drink it all in. There's more to the north end than meets the eye, and you can glimpse Greer Island on one side and the bay on the other. Once on the island, turn left or right into a neighborhood and see Longboat on a local's level.

Irina LaRose: Visit the Village

Longbeach Village is where Longboat Key as we know it started today. The island’s first home is on Broadway, so make sure to stop and read the bright blue plaque on the street, but don't miss the stunning bay views at the east end of the street. If you're into Florida architecture, marvel at the variations on a theme along the many side streets. If you're into out of the ordinary wildlife, you might get a peek at the Village’s few remaining peacocks seeking shade or strutting the streets.

Andrew Vac: Make it Mote

Mayor Schneier also suggested Mote, where he’s been a volunteer guide for years. The aquarium is the easy attraction choice to suggest to newcomers, and now that fewer guests are allowed in at a time, you'll have more space to stare at the sharks and mesmerizing marine life as long as you like. Vac also recommends Greer Island, it's a hot spot for boats to drop anchor on the Gulf side of the north end, and a walk from the beach access at 100 N. Shore Road gets you to the hidden gem. It's a bit of a hike through rough sand, so consider wearing shoes on the beach.

Suzy Brenner: Durante Park (with a dog)

Brenner and her dog, Lahni, turn to the natural beauty of Joan Durante Park and its twisting, mangrove-laden paths to appreciate Longboat Key. It's perfect for pups to join the fun, since they're not allowed on the island's beaches. It’s hot and humid, but bring plenty of water and seek the solitude of the shady boardwalks. It's not just mangroves either, but scrubby hammock terrain as well. Prepare to sweat and get in touch with nature.