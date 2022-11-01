The best things to do around Sarasota for Nov. 10-16

Thursday

Jazz Thursday: David Pruyn Quartet

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

$20

Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org.

Sarasota Art Museum is open late and the Marcy & Michael Klein Plaza will be the scene of people moving and grooving. New Orleans jazz musician David Pruyn, who moonlights as the director of the Fabulous Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, will bring his trumpet and ensemble to serve as guests of honor, and Bistro will remain open for light bites.

Cuban piano master Chuchito Valdés — son of Chucho Valdés and grandson of Beto Valdés — will hit the stage at Fogartyville for one night only. (Courtesy photo)

Postponed: Chuchito Valdés

7 p.m. at Fogartyville, 525 Kumquat Court

$28

Visit WSLR.org/Fogartyville.

Third generation piano man Chuchito Valdés will bring his Cuban and Caribbean-inflected jazz stylings to bear at Fogartyville for one evening only. Valdés, the son and grandson of famed Cuban musicians Chucho and Beto Valdés, draws inspiration from several styles of music including Latin jazz, bebop, cha-cha-cha and more.

Editor's note: The Chuchito Valdés concert was postponed after press time; it will be made up in January.

Larry Reeb

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Visit McCurdysComedy.com.

Larry Reeb has been sharing his cracked perspective on the world for decades, and people keep coming back for more. His comedy bio reads: "Where others cringe, Reeb thrives," and this isn't just marketing jargon. It's the comedian's honest truth. Runs through Nov. 13

Rhapsody For Golda

7:30 p.m. at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$27

Visit ThePlayers.org.

It's a one-woman show that brings a political figure from yesteryear — Israel's Golda Meir — back to life. David and Sharon Ohrenstein wrote this piece, which will run through Nov. 12, and it's directed by Blake Walton.

Friday

In 2021, Karen Fraclich and Dan Belcher won for "Skull Duggery." (Courtesy photo)

Siesta Key Crystal Classic

Through Nov. 14 at Siesta Key Beach, 948 Beach Road

From $10; children from $5

Visit SiestaKeyCrystalClassic.com.

Sand artists of all stripes will compete over the weekend for the most impressive sand sculpture.

Sarasota Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m. at downtown Sarasota

Free

Visit SarasotaFL.gov.

Sarasota will again pay tribute to its veterans with a parade that will travel through downtown Sarasota. The parade starts at Osprey Avenue and goes through Main Street ending at Gulfstream Avenue.

Rotary Veterans Day Event

11 a.m. at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key

Free

Visit LongboatKeyRotary.org.

Guests of honor are Tuskegee Airman George Hardy and retired Major General Scott Gray. Registration is recommended.

A Salute to Veterans Concert

7 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$25

Visit RedeemerSarasota.org.

Trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets have lived a life of music and a life of service, and perhaps nobody is better positioned to play a tribute to Veterans Day. Sheets recently retired as ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery, and Seipp spent three decades with the United States Army Band.

Saturday

Veterans Paddler Day

9 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Free

Visit NathanBendersonPark.org.

The NBP Veterans New Paddler Day is a chance for military veterans who are interested in dragon boat racing to try the sport for free. The session will start with on-land training before moving to the boat.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair runs every weekend in November. (Photo by Harry Sayer)

Sarasota Medieval Fair

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 S.R. 70 E., Myakka City

$22.9; seniors, students, military $19.95; children 5-10 $11.95; children 4 and under are free

Visit SarasotaMedievalFair.com.

The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair continues its run at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The event, which includes local artisans, craft demonstrations, live performances, food, a children's play area, rides, games, and vendors, runs every Saturday and Sunday in November.

St. Armands Circle Art Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Armands Circle

Free

Visit ArtFestival.com.

National and local artists will fill the sidewalks and Circle park with art and handmade goods. Continues Sunday.

Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show

2 p.m. at Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$13-$23

Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.org.

Do you like dogs? Do you like stunts? Then what's not to like about dogs doing stunts? The Manatee Performing Arts Center will play host to this show that features adopted and rescued dogs performing tricks that will blow your mind. Children of all ages will delight in watching these dogs prove how good they are.

Symphony on the Sand

4:30 p.m. at Coquina Gulfside Park, 2651 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach

$25-$125

Visit Amicco.org.

Who said that classical music and the beach don't mix? Conductor Alfred Gershfeld will lead the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra through a performance at one of the most beautiful venues imaginable: Coquina Gulfside Park. It's the eighth annual Symphony on the Sand, so bring your bathing suit and also your appetite.

Rocks! Aerosmith Tribute

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$35-$60

Visit VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.

This isn't your grandfather's Aerosmith. The Boston-based rockers made their mark on the American scene starting all the way back in 1970, and this tribute band brings back all the "Sweet Emotions" from their seminal run of chart-topping albums. Janie may or may not have a gun, but you don't want to miss a thing.

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part V is coming to Van Wezel. (Courtesy photo)

Neil Berg’s ‘50 Years of Rock and Roll Part V’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777. N. Tamiami Trail

$24-$82

Visit VanWezel.org.​

Pretend you've got a living jukebox that can play anything from the dawn of rock and roll all the way through the 80's. Now stop pretending. Neil Berg and his traveling cast of singing All-Stars are here to rock the Van Wezel. You'll hear everything from Chuck Berry to Bruce Springsteen and a lot of standout hits from the decades in between.

Sunday

Tropical Modernism: Climate & Design

8:30 a.m. at Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$40 members, $50 non-members

Visit ArchitectureSarasota.org.

A variety of professional architects and scholars will be on hand as part of Architecture Sarasota's Mod Weekend, and the keystone symposium event will take place Sunday at the Historic Asolo Theatre. Why does architecture look the way it does? What drives design decisions? These are just some of the questions that will be answered at Mod Weekend.

Virtuoso pianist Orion Weiss plays with Sarasota Orchestra for one night only. (Courtesy photo by Jacob Blickenstaff)

Chamber Soirees: Orion Weiss and Friends

4 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$40-$50

Visit SarasotaOrchestra.org.

World renowned pianist Orion Weiss will guide you through works by Bach and Franck as part of this Sarasota Orchestra performance. Weiss, supported by flutist Betsy Hudson Traba, violinist Mia Laity, and cellist Christopher Schnell, will play Bach's "Trio Sonata" from "The Musical Offering." The second piece, Franck's "Piano Quintet," will see Weiss play with violinists Daniel Jordan and Christopher Takeda, viola player Rachel Halvorson and cellist Natalie Helm.

Monday

Jonathan Dotson, Classical Guitarist

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Visit GuitarSarasota.org.

Dotson, who holds a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Texas at Austin, is bringing the sound of classical guitar back to a wide audience. Dotson is a founding member of the Texas Guitar Quintet, and he's a regular on public radio stations in Houston and Austin.

Tuesday

Sybarite5 is on hand for some experimental music meshing the sounds of conversation with everyday sounds. (Courtesy photo)

Sybarite5

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$30-$50

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

This band, founded by double bassist and Sarasota native Louis Levitt, explores the intersection between everyday sounds, human communication and current events. The performance will include a world premiere of "Apartments," a composition penned by Jackson Greenberg.

Wednesday

‘A Place in the Sun: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder’

6 p.m. at FST's Goldstein Cabaret, 1239 N. Palm Ave.

$34

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

The songbook of American icon Stevie Wonder takes center stage in this original revue written by Jason Cannon, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham. You'll hear selections from all over Stevie's stratospheric career including "Superstition," "Isn't She Lovely" and more. Runs through March 26.

Violins and Hope

7 p.m. at Michael’s On East, 1215 S. East Ave.

$75

Visit PerlmanMusicProgramSuncoast.org.

Violinist Niv Ashkenazi and pianist Matthew Graybil will perform selections from their album “Violins of Hope”, and author/photographer Daniel Levin will speak about his experiences with Amnon Weinstein and his restoration of violins that survived the Holocaust. Share the evening as they discuss salvaging art from the jaws of historic tragedy.