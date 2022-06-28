The best things to do around Sarasota for July 7-13

Alexander Solotzew's "Pontius Pilate: The Face of Dictatorship" is one of several slabs of the Berlin Wall available for auction. (Courtesy image)

Thursday

Berlin Wall Art Auction

6 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Visit Solotzew.com.

Now's your chance to own your very own piece of history. Alexander Solotzew and several other artists have taken their time to paint on authentic concrete remnants of the Berlin Wall, and 15 of the artworks are up for auction. Solotzew's piece is entitled "Pontius Pilate: The Face of Dictatorship," and is rendered in his trademark swirling color patterns.

Friday

HD at the Opera House: In the Heat of the Night

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$22

Visit SarasotaOpera.org.

They called him MISTER TIBBS. The late, great Sidney Poitier stars as a Philadelphia police detective who gets involved in a Mississippi murder investigation in the racially charged climate of the Civil Rights movement. Rod Steiger won the Academy Award for his portrayal of a small-town police chief, and the film won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Play Reading: The Suffragette’s Murder

3 p.m. at Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$10

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Here's your chance to support a work that's still in the early stages of development. The Suffragette's Murder is a drama centered in 1857, and it's billed as part comedy and part protest. Sandy Rustin is the playwright, and she recently scored a hit by writing the book and lyrics for "American Girl Live," which toured 47 cities across America.

Blues Brothers Soul Band

7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$35-$50

Visit VeniceTheatre.org.

They're a soul band. It's a tribute to Dan Akroyd and the late John Belushi that will have you foot-stomping and dancing along to some of the most familiar songs in the soul canon. Grab your sunglasses and your half-pack of cigarettes, because it's dark and the Blues Brothers are ready to hit it.

Summer Circus Spectacular

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bayshore Road

$18 adults, $12 children 12 and under

Visit Ringling.org

It's a feast for the senses and show for all ages. The Summer Circus Spectacular brings a roster full of acrobats, balance artists and contortionists to this one-hour show, which will run all the way through August 13. Clown college graduate Chris Allison has the hard job of entertaining the audience and stitching the show back together between acts.

Textile artist Katrina Coombs stands next to her "Gathering" piece. (Photo: Spencer Fordin)

I M(O)ther

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

Free with museum admission

Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org.

Jamaica-based textile artist Katrina Coombs doesn't just want you to appreciate her work. She wants you to consider the place of women in contemporary society around the world. Coombs uses her incredible weaving skills to address topics like identity, the maternal figure, ancestry and security. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 2.

Saturday

Jazz on the Circle

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Armands Circle Park, 1 St. Armands Circle

Free

Call 263-6282.

Hot Tonic Orchestra will play jazz-styled covers of popular music from yesterday and today.

'Off the Charts!'

7 p.m. at The Plaza at Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive

Free

Visit WatersidePlace.com.

Florida Studio Theatre’s “Off the Charts!” brings its traveling entertainment to Waterside Place. “Off the Charts!” is a cabaret-style show featuring four actors singing 20 songs that span from the 1950s to now. The show also includes context to how the music was made and how it impacted the music that comes after it. If it rains July 9, the performance will be 7 p.m. July 10 at The Plaza at Waterside Place.

Tribute to the One Hit Wonders

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Classic Car Museum, 5500 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 (including first beverage)

Visit SarasotaCarMuseum.org.

Jonathan Elgart is the guest performer, and he'll be playing songs more successful than the Edsel. Each of these songs were a hit for a performer that never had a hit again, and you'll have a chance to hang out around cars that represent the best and most interesting engineering in the history of the industry.

Sunday

HD at the Opera House: ‘Falstaff’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$22

Visit SarasotaOpera.org.

Here's a Verdi opera unlike any you've seen before. This production is a reimagining of the venerable classic by Calixto Bieito that sees the opera as a satire of entertainment and modern society. This opera ran at the Staatsoper Hamburg in 2020, and it features standout performances from Ambrogio Maestri in the title role and Maija Kovaleska as Alice Ford.

Free Second Sundays

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit SarasotaArtMuseum.org.

Do you like museums? Do you like museums even more when they're free? Sarasota Art Museum is opening its doors to the public and inviting them to take in all the museum's exhibitions plus a few fun activities of the day. Ringling College faculty member Eszter Sziksz will be on hand for a tutorial on a photographic printing technique from 2-4 p.m.

Nika Zusin's "Home" was awarded Honorable Mention at the Art Center's Faces and Places exhibit. (Courtesy image)

Monday

Faces and Places

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Visit ArtSarasota.org.

Come see the best in art that Sarasota has to offer. Art Center Sarasota's regional juried show, Faces and Places, is on display through August 6. Amanda Cooper, chief curator of the Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg, served as the juror for the show, and Karla Pirona took first place for her oil painting entitled "Southgate."

Art and Backstage Tour

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Visit VanWezel.org.

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the curtain at the Van Wezel? Now's your chance to find out. The Van Wezel offers a monthly tour of the artwork on display and the backstage portion of the arena that visitors seldom see. Get a glimpse of the orchestra pit, the dressing rooms, the rehearsal rooms and the ropes and pulleys that aid in moving sets.

Tuesday

'Rock and Roll Reignited'

7:30 p.m. at John C. Court Cabaret, 1265 First St.

$36

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

It's the roots of rock and roll brought forward into the new generation. Sit tight and sing along as Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo bring you the music of Buddy Holly, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. Mancuso and Gallardo created the show, and they'll be joined on stage by Aurora Dubois and Mike Gallardo. Runs through Aug. 7.

Wednesday

‘Love, Linda’

7:30 p.m. at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$26.50

Visit ThePlayers.org.

This is a one-woman show starring Colleen Buchmeier that centers on the love and music of Cole Porter. Buchmeier stars as Linda Lee Thomas, Porter's muse and wife, in this song-and-dance vehicle of the hitmaker's career. This Wednesday performance is a preview; the show's actual run will go from July 14 through July 24.

‘Maytag Virgin’

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$25-$36

Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org

Audrey Cefaly's "Maytag Virgin" is here to bring you a smalltown love story set in the Deep South. Two high school teachers become neighbors and slowly build a relationship and a deeper connection over time. Eventually, they both find themselves confronted with the age-old question: How do you know when you're ready to live and love again?