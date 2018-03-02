The best Things in life

Braden River Elementary cafeteria workers went big and blue March 2 in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Cafeteria worker Tina Kelly and cafeteria manager Dina Lundberg sported their traditional “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” T-shirts, which Lundberg made for the celebration four years ago.

“This is the first year we found wigs,” Lundberg said of their blue hair.

To add to the excitement, they prepared green eggs and ham for the kids.

Mylon Shamble

She's our idol

East County’s Mylon Shamble, a 2011 graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School, will appear as a contestant on the new “American Idol” on ABC.

Shamble will be featured on the March 11 show that begins at 8 p.m., but she can’t say anything about her appearance until after the show.

Contestants on “American Idol” have won 13 Grammy awards and sold more than 61 million albums. The host is Ryan Seacrest and the judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.