The best swimsuits to find in Lakewood Ranch

Summertime, and the Florida living is easy. Now that most of the tourists are gone, it’s the perfect time to act like one. Sure, it’s hot, hot, hot. But that’s what beaches and pools are for. It’s time to suit up — and forget the rumpled relic from last summer at the bottom of your drawer. If you want to make a splash, it’s time for a new suit. Here are some ideas.

Lotus Boutique

1464 Main St., Sarasota; 941-906-7080; Lotus-Boutiques.MyShopify.com

Ah, the Rico. Strappy cutouts showing peekaboo hints of skin. Designed by the iconic Australian company Bond-Eye, this colorful, asymmetrical one-piece made from high-tech fabric that both stretches and stays in place makes a splashy fashion statement.

Swim City

50 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 941-954-8800; SwimCity.com

Michael Kors’ take on the “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” is neither itsy nor yellow. But it’s still a lot of fun. This bikini’s kicky, retro style boasts a sensible high-waisted bottom. Feel like revealing a bit more skin? Try Billabong’s vibrantly floral Bring on the Bliss bikini and bralette underwire top. It’s made from super-soft, recycled stretch fabric. Great in the water — and good for the Earth, as well.

Compound Boardshop

3604 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota; 941- 552-9805; CompoundBoardShop.com

Feel like hitting the waves? Howler Brothers’ Bruja boardshorts are perfect for any surfing safari. These dial up the comfort with extra spandex and also feature a Velcro pocket and fly. Flomotion’s “native nomad” boardshorts are equally rad. These two-way stretch shorts feature quick-dry, anti-microbial and UV block fabric. Whoa. And they’ve also got a scalloped leg design and snazzy zippered side pocket. (You don’t have to be a surfer to wear this gear, but you’ll look like one.)

Crowder’s Gifts and Gadgets

2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch; 941-744-2442; CrowdersGifts.com

Mud Pie’s crab print trunks will turn your crabby lad’s frown upside down. These boys’ swim trucks feature a mesh-lined interior and come in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow and red. Little girls will also smile at Mud Pie’s reversible (and adorable) leopard and pink-striped three-piece swimsuit sets. Each is equipped with a pom-trimmed peplum flounce and a coordinating bow headband. How cute is that?