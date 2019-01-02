The Beach Residences condo sells for $3.5 million

A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry and Dawn Duques, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Vicki James, trustees, of Auburn, Ind., for $3.5 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,861 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.3 million in 2017.

Bird Key

Thomas and Patricia Nero, of Rocky River, Ohio, sold their home at 251 Robin Drive to Scott Stevenson, of Sarasota, for $2,925,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 1990.

Jacqueline Patterson, of Arlington, Va., sold her home at 220 Bird Key Drive to Thompson Reynolds and Deborah Reynolds, trustees, of Westport, Conn., for $1,825,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 3,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 1975.

Fairway Bay

Joseph and Kathleen Rinaldi, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 352 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to Hamish and Leslie Kerr, of Ontario, Canada, for $430,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2013.

Longboat Landing

Jean Dorrell, of The Villages, sold her Unit 105 condominium at 5320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank and Diane Biondello, of Glastonbury, Conn., for $430,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2011.

Sand Cay

1039517 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit 207 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lori Quagliana-Hamilton, of Mundelein, Ill., for $405,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 1994.

Islander Club of Longboat

Mark and Cathlin Graff, of Clermont, sold their Unit 25-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Harvey, trustee, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2013.

Whitney Beach

Raymond Benenson and June Benenson, trustees, of Niskayuna, N.Y., sold the Unit 129 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Wynn El-Hindi, of Fayetteville, N.Y., for $330,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,441 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $622,500 in 2005.