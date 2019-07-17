The Adley debuts in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch

ABOUT THE ADLEY Address: 2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Sarasota What: The luxury apartment complex will offer four, four-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 661 to 1,471 square feet. Apartments have granite throughout, modern cabinetry and other high-end finishes. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, meeting and computer rooms and a resort-style pool. Rent: $1,429 to $2,089, plus additional fees for storage units or garages Phone: 202-1165 Website: theadleylife.com

Although Davis Development’s new 299-home apartment complex, The Adley at Lakewood Ranch Waterside, has excellent access to both Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota, Vernon Harvey lets potential tenants know they really don’t need to go anywhere.

Harvey is the assistant community manager for The Adley, and he shows off the complex’s amenities, such as a lakeside resort-style pool with cabanas, and the clubhouse, which includes a two-level fitness room along with a gathering room for meetings. There’s even a dog grooming room.

“You don’t have to leave,” Harvey said, noting there are also snacks and drinks available to tenants. “Davis wants its residents to be happy.”

In the near future, The Adley will add a car washing station and a dog park. The complex has no size restrictions for dogs but does not accept “bully breeds,” such as Doberman pinschers, German shepherds and pit bulls.

The resort-style pool connects has a view of the lake and connects to the community's clubhouse, where residents can gather to play pool, watch television or simply relax.

Harvey said there are currently 13 tenants in the community, which opened May 28.

Units at The Adley range from one to three bedrooms, or 661 square feet to 1,471 square feet of space. Rent costs $1,429 to $2,089, but there are additional fees for renting garages or storage units.

Currently, only one of the four, four-story buildings is open, as the other three are still under construction. Building 2 will open by the end of July, Harvey said.

The Adley at Waterside is the first apartment complex to open in Waterside at Lakewood Ranch. Two single-family home communities — LakeHouse Cove and Shoreview — are under development now in Waterside, but when the 5,500-acre project is finished, it could have up to up to 5,144 residential units, 390,000 square feet of commercial space, 90,000 square feet of civic space and hundreds of acres of preserves and wetlands.

The project generally runs from Interstate 75 to east of Lorraine Road between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. It is located immediately south of the Sarasota Polo Club and the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.

The Adley is located where Lakewood Ranch Boulevard currently ends to the south and adjacent to the iconic blue “Visit Sarasota County” water tower, which puts it in a perfect spot to accommodate those looking for quick access to Lakewood Ranch or Sarasota. Harvey said that convenience will increase after Lakewood Ranch Boulevard opens south to Fruitville Road, which is anticipated in early 2020.

Harvey and the Adley staff members have fielded calls from prospective tenants nationwide, and most seem to be relocating for work in Sarasota.

Adley Community Manager Zabeth Huffhines said the location between University Parkway and Fruitville Road is ideal.

“You’re here at Lakewood Ranch, but you’re close to shopping and everything; it’s very accessible,” Huffhines said. “The schools are very good. The neighborhood is top-notch.”

In Lakewood Ranch, Davis Development already has constructed two apartment complexes — Venue at Lakewood Ranch and Luxe Lakewood Ranch.