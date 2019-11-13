The 20th century is calling

Selby Library is home to two pay phones.
No, it’s not a Selby Library diorama meant to depict “the olden days.”
Rather, the library’s two pay phones are still-useful icons of another era.
Assistant Manager Alicia Diaz said that they get daily use by a large segment of library guests. Free calls are available to numbers that will help with finding a job, getting a credit card, checking the weather and contacting banks.
Other calls will cost a caller 50 cents.
So next time you’re in a pickle when your phone loses its juice, you know where to head.