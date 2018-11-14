 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 1 hour ago

Thanks, Doc

After 36 years of service, Dr. Steven Newman will be retiring his post as Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services medical director at the end of this year.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

After 36 years of service, Dr. Steven Newman is ready for a break. He will retire at the end of this year.

Since 1982, Newman has served as medical director for the Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services, which includes the Longboat Key Fire Rescue.

Throughout his time, Newman, a Longboat resident, developed patient-treatment protocols for paramedics to use during emergencies. He oversaw the EMS Quality Assurance Team as well.

Dr. Mark Johnson will be the new medical director. Johnson is a critical-care specialist affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where Newman practiced. Johnson has been the associate medical director to Newman for more than 15 years.

