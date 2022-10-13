Tests show many private wells in Myakka test positive for contamination

Tests administered by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County have shown a "substantial number of private wells" in the Myakka City area have been contaminated by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Manatee County issued a press release Thursday asking residents to test their drinking water if they haven't already to make sure they are drinking safe water.

Beginning Thursday, Manatee County has reestablished a water distribution point at the Myakka City Community Center to provide safe potable water for those in need. The release said the distribution of water would continue until the area's water is deemed safe. The release said county leaders will be working with contractors to provide residents with disinfection services for their wells.

“We need to ensure we do not have a water-borne disease outbreak.” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in the release.