Tessera condominium sells for $2.2 million

A condominium in Tessera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. C. William and Roberta Liebel, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 112 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Robert Haft and Noelle Haft, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.2 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Seminole Heights

1635 Prospect LLC sold the home at 1635 Prospect St. to Carol Nadworny, of Sarasota, and Benjamin Robles, of Longboat Key, for $2,025,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,845 square feet of living area.

Bayview Heights Addition

Henry Gibeau, trustee, and Eleanor Gibeau, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2535 Mulberry Terrace to Richard Hoffman and Cheryl Hoffman, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,325,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,307 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2008.

Condominium on the Bay

Bryan Davidson and Margaret Moody Davidson, of Tallahassee, sold the Unit 1904 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to C. Eva Thomson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2014.

One Hundred Central

Paul and Lee Wood, of Alexandria, Va., sold their Unit F-1012 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Robert Bradbury, of Sarasota, for $920,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area.

Primo and Mary Lombardi, of Oak Bluffs, Mass., sold their Unit B-407 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to William and Jane Knapp, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2014.

Aqualane Estates

David and Christina Thomas sold their home at 1630 Meadowood St. to JJ&N Development LLC for $840,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 1997.

The Landings

5165 Kestral Park Lane LLC sold the home at 5165 Kestral Park Lane to Mangrove Properties LLC for $700,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2017.

South Highland

Andrew Martineau, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1801 Worrington St. to Thomas Joseph, of Pittsburgh, for $665,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2014.

Bay Plaza

Lois Geller, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 306 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Harry and Paula Harrison, of Potomac, Md., for $640,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2015.

Renaissance

Katarina Fried, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1117 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Richard Mones and Pamela Mones, trustees, of Sarasota, for $624,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2006.

Desota Park

Noel Verbruggen and Michelle Calvert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1955 Datura St. to Michael Burchette, of St. Petersburg, for $570,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Alinari

Duncan and Patricia Miller, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1203 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Megan Boyer and Terry Boyer, trustees, of New York City, for $500,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2013.

Bayview

MDM Enterprises Inc. sold the home at 1635 Siesta Drive to Advanta IRA Services LLC for $430,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,500 in 2017.

Huntington Pointe

8979 Huntington Pointe Drive LLC sold the home at 8979 Huntington Pointe Drive to One Huntington Management LLC for $393,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Thompson

Frank Radtke, of Flushing, Mich., sold the home at 2374 Datura St. to Joanne Handley, of Sarasota, for $377,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2016.

South Gate

Teresa Richards, of Georgetown, Texas, sold her home at 2909 Tangelo Drive to Jerry and Renee Schmeider, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., for $362,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,694 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2015.

Adam Kennedy, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2733 Grove St. to Leslie and Bradford Brush, of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., for $300,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2017.

Mario Penati, trustee, of Sandra Korsak, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2210 S. Brink Ave. to Robert and Ashley Jimenez, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,281 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2017.

Coral Cove

John Loeschen, of Sarasota, Barbara Loeschen, of Lantana, and James Loeschen, of W. Palm Beach, sold their home at 1822 Coquina Drive to Garry Flanagin, trustee, of Valparaiso, Ind., for $345,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $22,000 in 1968.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Kent and Karen Wreder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1826 Mid Ocean Circle to Allan and Priscilla Fisher, of Gordonville, Pa., for $345,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,500 in 2017.

Antony Reed, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1868 Riviera Circle to Ronald Belyea, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1988.

Sapphire Heights

Stanley Thompson, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4722 Remington Drive to Cynthia Bunk, trustee, of Monroe Center, Ill., for $317,500. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,900 in 2001.

Sarasota Venice Co.

Marian Lojkasek, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5345 Midland Road to Josefina and Kent Kirschner, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

David Butler Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 5428 Azure Way to Scott and Amy Anders, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., for $970,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $24,800 in 1976.

Mira Mar

Lynn Nilssen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8034 Midnight Pass Road to Lauri Livesey and James Sanduski, of Pleasantville, N.Y., for $895,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,646 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,275,000 in 2007.

Gulf and Bay Club

Thomas and Diana Wagoner, of Powell, Ohio, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Maxwell Axler, of Austin, Texas, for $715,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,473 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,900 in 2004.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

John Ren and Cathy Zhang, of Tianjin, China, sold their Unit N-24 condominium at 5964 Midnight Pass Road to Stephen and Natalia Meister, of Herndon, Va., for $530,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2012.

Siesta’s Bayside

Lois Seiden, Lynn Seiden and Amy Johnson, trustees, sold the home at 726 Birdsong Lane to Tonya and Stephen Leach, of Columbus, Ind., for $520,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 1992.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Pauline Lennon, trustee, sold the Unit 722 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel and Charyl Calabrese, of Sarasota, for $436,800. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1988.

Siesta Isles

Mary Beth Roberts, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 5581 Shadow Lawn Drive to Joan Navarro, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,120 square feet of living area.

Vista Hermosa

Wendy Nahikian sold her Unit 102 condominium at 116 Vista Hermoda Circle to Richard Frazer, of Cincinnati, for $350,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2017.

Sandy Cove 3

Frank Gaglione Jr., trustees, of San Francisco, sold the Unit 119 condominium at 119 Pass Key Road to Frank and Barbara Luchsinger, of Elkhorn, Wis., for $285,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Nancy Fletcher, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8961 Grey Oaks Ave. to Garland Smart and Jason Smart, of Penhook, Va., for $459,700. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $233,900 in 1994.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5713 Sunflower Circle to Kendall Sievewright, of Sarasota, for $430,300. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Maureen Bertuch, trustee, of Madison, N.J., sold the home at 3728 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Gregory and Cynthia Barrow, of Sarasota, for $392,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2005.

Deer Creek

Jorgen and Gudrun Graugaard, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Cypress Hollow Drive to Karin Frye, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 1997.

Lakeshore Village South

Michael Walters and Geraldine Myers, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 14 condominium at 3866 Wilshire Drive to Jean and Paul Cook, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,718 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Villagewalk

Glenn and Cynthia Gaither, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7848 Bergamo Ave. to Dale and Amy Ellis, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2004.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Danuta Borkowski, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 2201 condominium at 6973 Prosperity Circle to Alexander Petrov and Yuliya Sabitova, of Sarasota, for $287,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Towns-End Shores

Hosie and Stephanie Riley, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 145 Shoreland Drive to Brian and Michelle Schultz, of Osprey, for $1,225,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.86 million in 2004.

Rivendell

Eleanor Hartle, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 504 Meadow Sweet Circle to Frederick Pata and Cynthia Hallex, of Belle Mead, N.J. for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Osprey

Steven Johnson and Alva John Jr., of Fenton, Mich., sold two properties at 224 Palmetto Ave. and 112 Oak St. to Meep Meep Enterprises LLC for $325,000. The home on Palmetto was built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,254 square feet of living area. The property on Oak was built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 710 square feet of living area.

NOKOMIS

Mission Valley Estates

Michael and Christina Delarue, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1350 Ewing St. to Riley Calkins, of Nokomis, for $365,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,508 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2015.