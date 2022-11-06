A condominium in Tessera tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Ilene Fox, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 52 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Jay and Iris Leonard, of Sarasota, for $3,425,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 2020.

Top Sellers Around the Area Siesta Key: $2 million Gulf and Bay Club James Zink, of Indianapolis, sold his Unit 301 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Mimi Carlin, of Sarasota, for $2 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. Palmer Ranch: $1.9 million Silver Oak Karen Gaetano-Wilson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 9033 Rocky Lake Court to Matthew John Mickelson and Annie Lee Mickelson, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,082 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2021. Osprey: $1.4 million Oaks Vincent and Susan Cavanaugh sold their home at 97 Sugar Mill Drive to Christopher Cassidy and Alice Joy, of Burlington, Vermont, for $1.4 million. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,351 square feet of living area. It sold for $905,000 in 2020. Nokomis: $874,900 Mission Valley Estates Don and Kimberly Chasteen, of Bloomington, Indiana, sold their home at 671 Percheron Circle to Rocco Tatasciore, trustee, of Nokomis, for $874,900. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 2009.

Sarasota

Cherokee Park

Raymond Joseph Polito and Donna Simoneau Polito sold their home at 1585 South Drive to Extra Garage LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,116,000 in 2020.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 405 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Barbara Du Treil, of Sarasota, for $988,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2015.

One Hundred Central

Helios Technologies Inc. sold the Unit F912 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Renate McMillin, of Venice, for $970,700. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $970,000 in March.

La Linda Terrace

Julie Chambers sold two properties at 2188 Hillview St. to Logan and Lori Archer, of Sarasota, for $900,000. The first property was built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1947, it has one bedroom, one bath and 640 square feet of living area. They sold for $231,000 in 2014.

Ridgewood

Thomas Belleman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2335 Pine Terrace to Christian Young and Zuzanna Olszewska, of Sarasota, for $705,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,810 square feet of living area. It sold for $266,000 in 2000.

Huntington Pointe

Curt and Coleen Keller, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8809 Havenridge Drive to Lynda Yaker and Francine Hansen, trustees, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $423,000 in 2016.

Tropical Shores

Olya and Chad Trettin sold their home at 1677 Bayonne St. to Alicia and Bradley Ward, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,547 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate East

Buddy Ritchie, Robert Ritchie and Duane Ritchie, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3896 Easton St. to Mark and Sandra Linder, of New Albany, Ohio, for $585,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,000 in 2004.

Webber Heights

John and Kathleen Akin sold their home at 2528 Webber Place to Mykan Cruz and Juan Carlos Cruz Figueroa, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $133,000 in 1997.

Gulf Gate

Ioannis Antoniadis and Dawn Basile sold their home at 6726 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Nicklaus Stallings an Olivia Nicole Server, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,731 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2021.

South Gate

Jared and Stephanie Hawkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3130 Key Way to Mario and Lorraine Charles, of Nashville, Tennessee, for $570,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in February.

Allen Roy Hochfelder and Stephanie Hochfelder, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 2402 Goldenrod St. to Norwood Restoration Group Inc. for $550,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2004.

OP Gold LLC sold the home at 2443 Sunnyside Lane to Gregg Kaplan and Pamela Olin, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2003.

Paver Park Estates

Magnum Investment Properties LLC sold the home at 2462 Milmar Drive to Darren McDonald and Sarah Parker, of Bee Cave, Texas, for $500,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,040 square feet of living area. It sold for $21,500 in 1974.

Siesta Key

Siesta Gulf View

Robert and Kimberly McCarty, of Portsmouth, Virginia, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 420 Beach Road to Jonathan and Catherine Lum, of Milford, Michigan, for $1.35 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $757,500 in 2018.

Surfside

Michael and Kathleen O’Keefe, of Siesta Key, sold their Unit 1B condominium at 298 Beach Road to Kevin and Lynda Daves, of Wichita, Kansas, for $1,175,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 1993.

Gulf and Bay Club

Ronda Stewart, trustee, of Myakka City, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to James Hammond, of Canfield, Ohio, for $1,125,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $669,000 in 2016.

Siesta’s Bayside

Harry Lee Weaver, of Siesta Key, sold his home at 767 Birdsong Lane to Lennartz Beach House LLC for $1,025,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,553 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2019.

Horizons West

Clara Dinunzio, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit A-7 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to David Block and Sandra Block, trustees, of Sarasota, for $765,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1971.

Sea Winds

Geno and Jill Pedigo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Julia Enders, of Monument, Colorado, for $507,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,500 in 2014.

Jeremy Flynn, of Temecula, California, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 6703 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher Philip Thomas and Ally Shay Thomas, of Pittsburgh, for $505,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 964 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,500 in 2014.

Palmer Ranch

Silver Oak

Christopher and Sandra Albright, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8945 Wildlife Loop to Olaf Harry Fagerli Jr. and Dianne Fagerli, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,905 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2018.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

William Jackson McAdams and Kristin Marie McAdams, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4120 Ilaria Ave. to Karen Gaetano-Wilson, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,100 in 2015.

Promenade Estates

Alicia Daneen Ward and Bradley Ward, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12712 Lateral Root Drive to Lucyna and Wieslaw Szymanski, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $428,200 in 2021.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Hyman Polakoff, trustee, and Rona Polakoff sold the home at 3823 Alamanda Drive to Robert Miller and Patricia Miller, trustees, of Howell, Michigan, for $550,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2008.

Osprey

Oaks II

Christopher Cassidy and Alice Joy, of Burlington, Vermont, sold their home at 903 Mac Ewen Drive to John Cheatham, of Osprey, for $1,325,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in January.

Nokomis

Calusa Lakes

Mary Lou Serafin, of Venice, sold the home at 2112 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Marcin and Justyna Zgola, of Nokomis, for $750,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,606 square feet of living area.

Laurel Woodlands

Norman and Luann Berge, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1047 Truman St. to Tyler Conklin, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, for $651,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,894 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2019.