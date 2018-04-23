City closes segment of Tenth Street for construction

The city closed a portion of Tenth Street near the Rosemary District today as work began on a project to help clean stormwater runoff before it enters Sarasota Bay.

The westbound lanes of Tenth Street between Central Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue will be closed through the fall, the city announced in a release. The eastbound portion of the street will remain open throughout construction.

The city is installing a baffle box beneath Tenth Street. The device is designed to filter out silt and debris before the water re-enters the bay. The construction is the last stage of the city’s Tenth Street Boat Basin dredging project, which began after portions of the area became impassable because of the accumulation of silt.

Businesses in the area will remain accessible during construction.