Tencon Beach condo sells for $2.1 million

A condominium in Tencon Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Victor Ganzi, of New York City, sold his Unit 202 condominium at 1511 Gulf of Mexico Drive to GMD LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,940 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1978.

John Ringling Estates

Barry Gosin, trustee, and Kimberly Gosin, of Tampa, sold the home at 213 N. Washington Drive to Michael O’Connor and Steven Bruce Tittle, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,944 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Toni Ellingham and Nikita Alekseev, of Riverview, sold their home at 501 Outrigger Lane to Russ Buller II and Dana Ellis, of Longboat Key, for $1.48 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,320 square feet of living area.

Tangerine Bay Club

John and Diane Bosschaert, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 132 condominium at 340 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Abbott and Michele Williams-Abbott, trustees, of Wayzata, Minn., for $1.2 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,529 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 1999.

Queen’s Harbour

Marc Behrendt, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3511 Fair Oaks Court to Gregory Joseph Missick, of Los Angeles, for $964,800. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,579 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,800 in 1998.

Fairway Bay

Matthew Burkmier and Sae Tokushige-Burkmier, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1906 Harbourside Drive to Andrew Wicklow, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $875,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2013.

Laguna Yacht Village

Mark Waldrep sold his Unit 7 condominium at 6334 Laguna Drive to Michael Boggs and Linh Vu, of Miami, for $875,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,454 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2013.

Promenade

Pascual and Zoraida Bidot, of Tampa, sold their Unit 503 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Tricia Mullins, of Nicholasville, Ky., for $710,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2004.

Longboat Cove

J. Greg and Kim Ruthven, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 5461 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brandon and Lauren Clark, of Lakeland, for $600,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2000.

Winding Oaks

Phyllis Garnick, of Longport, N.J., sold the Unit 44 condominium at 3436 Winding Oaks Drive to Peter and Jeanine Caufield, of Sarasota, for $569,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2004.

Sea Pines

Diniar Alikhan and Bonnie Lynn Weirich Alikhan, of Tampa, sold their Unit 24 condominium at 6925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Paratore, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $509,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $403,000 in 2012.

Heron of Sea Pines

Elaine Longino, of St. Petersburg, sold her Unit 22 condominium at 6925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Georges Ghacibeth and Cheryl Fields, of Englewood Cliffs, N.J., for $500,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1992.

The Players Club

Cecil and Betty Burman, of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gordon and Mary Jo White, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, for $500,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 1998.

The Tree House

The Mustard Seed Group LLC sold the Unit 2932 condominium at 2932 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wayne Greene and Monique Holston-Greene, of Tampa, for $470,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,445 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2001.

Beachplace

Joseph Charles Cornes and Catherine Cornes, of Glasgow, Scotland, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Barbara Blake, of Longboat Key, for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $167,000 in 1991.

Cedars East

Steven McGee, of New York City, sold his Unit 24 condominium at 834 Evergreen Way to Thomas and Mary Reedy, of St. Louis, for $407,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2007.

Satya and Anjanipriya Tallamraju, of Munster, Ind., sold their home at 605 Cedars Court to Thomas Lynott and Helen Ly, of Tampa, for $296,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2014.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Charles and Goldie Maxwell, of Paw Paw, Mich., sold their Unit 805 condominium at 805 Bayport Way to Ruben and Tricia Trevino, Teresa Moo-Young and Stephanie Moo-Young, of Orlando, for $405,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1982.

Lido Towers

Gregory and Patricia Pratt sold their Unit 101 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Lynn Bowen, of Terre Haute, Ind., for $400,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $252,000 in 2009.

Sarasota Harbor East Apartments

Mario Provenzano, trustee, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 777 John Ringling Blvd. to Anthony and Concetta Donati, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 937 square feet of living area. It sold for $103,000 in 1990.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Richard Vannucci sold the Unit 3 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Stephanie Stoddard Bruno and Todd Edwin Bruno, trustees, of Jonesboro, Ga., for $350,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $60,000 in 1986.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Wendy Duerkop, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 698 Spanish Drive South to William and Ilana Fincke, of Longboat Key, for $350,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Saint Judes

Michael and Mary Logan, of Clermont, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 571 Saint Judes Drive to Alessandro Rosa and Camila Mosimann, of Orland, for $240,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 595 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,500 in 2019.