Temple Sinai members put in some community service for Mitzvah Day on April 7.

Family members made 1,400 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches which were distributed to Resurrection House, the Boys & Girls Club and Salvation Army. There were also 900 reading packets made for the Take Stock in Children program for Booker Elementary School.

Mitzvah Day is an annual day of good deeds for non-profit organizations.