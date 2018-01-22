Temple Beth Sholom jazzed about sold-out Motown 'FUNraiser'

A Motown “FUNraiser”

More than 400 attendees partied through the evening and crowded the dance floor Jan. 13 at Temple Beth Sholom of Sarasota. The occasion was a Motown “FUNraiser” for the temple, which treated guests to a 1950s-style culinary dinner. Temple Beth Sholom was decorated to welcome the Motown music by “Soul Sensations,” a six-piece band featuring three vocalists.

Co-Chairwomen for the event were Saranee Newman, Fran Cohen and an enthusiastic committee of many, says Adrea Sukin, publicity contact.

Successful start

Junior League of Sarasota kicked off its first of six meetings in 2018 on Jan. 16 at Marina Jack. It was standing-room only with more than 150 women in attendance. Together, the women collected about 50 duffle bags and suitcases for The Heart Gallery. The bags were stuffed with toiletries, stuffed animals and notes of encouragement to be given to children in foster care.

JLS also collected granola bars at its meeting, which were donated to Brentwood Elementary School to replenish its food pantry. The food pantry at the elementary school is used for children who are hungry and need a snack or meal.

“Every year that I serve in the league I feel like I become a better leader, community volunteer, wife, mother and employee,” says Erin Duggan, president of JLS this year.

Upcoming events for JLS are the Tour of Homes on Feb. 23-24, a legacy luncheon Feb. 26 and the family friendly Jamboree on April 28.

Tidbits:

Luxurious transportation win … At the Asolo Pre-Party Gala on Jan. 16, winners were drawn for VIP transportation to and from the upcoming Asolo gala in a luxury car, provided by the Sarasota Studio at Dimmitt Automotive Group. The first winner was not present at the time of the drawing, so after a second draw, Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold are going to the gala in style. A surprise visit … Honoree Susanne Lutkoff had a few special family visitors Jan. 21 at Temple Beth Israel’s “A Grand Evening” celebration at the Sarasota Yacht Club. A fashionable move … Treat Boutique, a fashion boutique, reopened its doors Jan. 22 in a new location at 1894 Hillview St. The store was previously located in Burns Court for the past five years. Celebrating with a crowd … Sarasota philanthropist and longtime generous Asolo Repertory Theatre supporter Beverly Koski received a special treat for her birthday, which happened to fall on the Jan. 19 opening night dinner of the Asolo’s new play, “Morning After Grace.” Before addressing attendees after dinner, Asolo Aristic Director Michael Donald Edwards led the room in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”