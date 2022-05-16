Temple Beth Israel hosts May Shabbat dinner

Summer is fast approaching and the snowbirds are flying north, but there are still plenty of people around Temple Beth Israel to celebrate Shabbat together. The temple hosted a dinner before services on April 13.

Attendees came to the temple for a social dinner and to catch up with friends. About 70 people attended, which is more than normal at this time of year. More residents are staying longer into the summer, so the temple decided to host another Shabbat dinner during the season.

The event also marked the end of the temple's fiscal year, meaning that new leadership will soon be taking over. Stuart Sinai's presidency will end after two years and Marion Levine and David Gorin will become co-presidents. Executive director Isaac Azerad and Rabbi Stephen Sniderman spoke about Sinai's leadership and gave him a replica of his presidential parking plaque he's had for two years.

"It would've been easy to give up and let things fall through the cracks, but Stuart (Sinai) was there with his wonderful presidential messages," Sniderman said.

Afterwards, dinner and services ensued.