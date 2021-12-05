Temple Beth Israel celebrates sixth night of Hanukkah

There was a "latke" joy at Temple Beth Israel on the sixth night of Hanukkah. This year, it fell on Dec. 3 and brought the temple's congregants together in the biggest event since before the pandemic.

About 100 people came for dinner and Shabbat services, and several families brought their menorahs to contribute to the night of light. About a dozen menorahs tall and tiny lined the table at the front of the room, and everyone came to light theirs before Rabbi Stephen Sniderman lit the Shabbat candles.

Attendees mingled before dinner before finding their seats with their friends and awaiting the buffet dinner that waited in the wings. The BIW made cookies and desserts for Hanukkah, and of course, trays of latkes were rolled out as the dinner began.

Following dinner, the congregation attended Shabbat services.