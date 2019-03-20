Temple Beth Israel adds new sound to traditional concert

Temple Beth Israel will soon sing the praises of one of its own.

At 7 p.m. on March 27, the temple will host its annual Florence Katz Memorial Concert.

Ann Stephenson Moe, the temple’s choir director and organist said while the concert has been called “From Baroque to Broadway,” this year’s event is more “from the synagogue to Broadway.”

When looking at what music to feature, Moe turns to Jewish artists.

This year, the choir is focusing on Salamone Rossi, a 16th century Italian Jewish composer and violinist. From 1587 to 1826, he served as a concertmaster at the court of Mantua.

“He was at the very center of the literary and arts scene of the Italian Renaissance during the time he lived,” Moe said.

After honoring Rossi, the concert will move toward spotlighting Broadway music, all from Jewish composers and artists, including songs from “South Pacific,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The King and I.”

Three guests will join the choir this year. Daniel Jordan, the concertmaster for the Sarasota Orchestra, and Jonathan Spivey, principal keyboard for the orchestra, will perform along with singer Robyn Rocklein.

“It’s going to be a more, I think, a more varied and interesting program than we have ever done, and I think Florence Katz would be proud of us,” Moe said.

The concert is held in honor of Katz, who brought a music program to the temple. While she was alive, Katz would host a concert every year to benefit the music program, which is still the mission of this concert.

“It’s unusual for a temple to have a choir,” Moe said. “They have cantors and sometimes they have soloists come in, and so, we have again Florence Katz to thank for that.”

Tickets are $50 and can be bought online at tbi-lbk.org or by calling 383-3428. A reception will follow.