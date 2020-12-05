Teen passenger dies in one car crash on University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch

A 16-year-old Sarasota boy was killed and three teen boys are in the hospital with serious injuries after a one-car crash on University Parkway in Lakewood Ranch on Friday night.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 17-year-old Apopka boy was driving eastbound on University Parkway at 11:14 p.m. when he lost control of his car, left the roadway to the right, spun and hit a concrete culvert before becoming airborne. The car hit a utility pole, and came to rest on the Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch property.

The boy who died was a passenger in the front seat. A 16-year-old Sarasota boy and a 15-year-old Sarasota boy were in the back seat but were not wearing seatbelts. They were both ejected from the vehicle. The two back-seat passengers and the driver all are in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.