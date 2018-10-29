Ted Casper

Theodore (Ted) Casper passed away October 23rd in Florida from complications of cancer and pneumonia. He was an exceptional husband, brother and friend who was at all times giving, caring and full of life. He touched the life, in a very positive way, of everyone he came in contact with.

Ted came from a large family of six boys and two girls. He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Donna, his sister Lori Boultinghouse and his brothers Paul and Jimmy, as well as his many close and dear friends in Wisconsin and Florida.

Ted started Casper Coffee and Vending Company in 1981. Ted cared deeply for and very much appreciated each and every one of his working associates.

A celebration of life will be held in Florida on Wednesday, October 31st at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive at 1:00 with a reception following at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside; and in Wisconsin on Monday, November 5th at The Wisconsin Club, 900 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee from 4 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army or American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

SERVICE:

Celebration of Life

Wednesday, October 31, 1PM

Christ Church of Longboat Key

6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to The Salvation Army or American Cancer Society.