Your Town
East County Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 1 day ago

Teachers assure children a cozy Christmas

The annual pajama drive begins Dec. 7.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

B.D. Gullett Elementary teachers Karin Byrne and Jennifer Santora are making sure children will feel cozy this holiday season with their third-annual Pajama Drive. 

The drive begins at Gullett's Holiday Literacy Night on Dec. 7. Pajamas will go to the Pajama Program, a national nonprofit organization that provides new pajamas and storybooks to at-risk children. 

"We're trying to promote students to read a good book in their PJs, with their parents, then start the next day off on the right foot," Santora said. 

