Teachers assure children a cozy Christmas

B.D. Gullett Elementary teachers Karin Byrne and Jennifer Santora are making sure children will feel cozy this holiday season with their third-annual Pajama Drive.

The drive begins at Gullett's Holiday Literacy Night on Dec. 7. Pajamas will go to the Pajama Program, a national nonprofit organization that provides new pajamas and storybooks to at-risk children.

"We're trying to promote students to read a good book in their PJs, with their parents, then start the next day off on the right foot," Santora said.