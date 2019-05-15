Tea time for mom at Braden River Library

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Avery Erickson brought her love of teddy bears and tea to the Braden River Library May 10.

She and her mother, Sarah (above with Avery), enjoyed scones, tea and snacks with Avery’s three bears — Care Bear, Christmas Bear and Purple Bear — during the Teddy Bear Tea Mother’s Day event.

Friends of the Braden River Library provided the handmade treats, and even supplied floppy hats and white gloves. The library provided a craft with children making books from brown paper bags.

“It’s a nice little event,” Sarah Erickson said. “Avery loves teddy bears and she loves tea parties.”