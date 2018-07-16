Tax revenues may come up short in Manatee County

Property tax revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year may come in about $4 million less than anticipated by Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, but the potential shortfall will have no impact on plans to construct a government services complex on property north of Premier Sports Campus.

Manatee County collected $216,749,671 in property tax revenue in 2018, and it anticipated $237 million in 2019. That projected amount now has been adjusted to $233 million because of slower than expected growth.

In his 2018-19 fiscal year budget, Hunzeker set aside $1.9 million toward the purchase of about 70 acres north of Premier and for a master plan of the site.

Taking the biggest hit from the shortage will be the Manatee Children Services fund, which was scheduled to get an additional $2 million in the next fiscal year from the county. That money won’t be coming.

That leaves another $2 million Hunzeker said will be spread across the 150 funds that comprise Manatee County’s budget, making the figure somewhat negligible. The shortfall will therefore not change his budget recommendations.

“None of this will impact the proposal for the move to Premier Sports,” Hunzeker said. “That is a long-term project.”

What it means, however, is Manatee County commissioners will have tough choices July 31 when they meet to discuss the budget and requests that currently are not funded. Among them are seven

Flagged items A sampling of unfunded budget requests marked by commissioners for more discussion. - Two dispatchers at the Emergency Communications Center: $98,222 - Eleven positions for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office including five deputies, four corrections deputies, a crime scene technician and a chemist: $1,563,579 - Equipment for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: $322,416 - Seven employees for libraries: $121,942 - Shell material for county-maintained roads:

$1 million

librarians, roadway materials and nine patrol and corrections deputies for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunzeker said there are three ways to fund those items — raise taxes, cut something from the budget or fund them from any surplus that comes after budget adoption.

He said the property appraiser will certify the tax rolls Sept. 30, and if revenue comes in higher than projected July 1, then those monies could be applied toward a particular project. For example, in fiscal year 2017-18, the board used such revenues to fill positions in the public works department.

At-large Commissioner Carol Whitmore said items such as public safety, emergency medical services and animals services will prove important, but she recognizes many flagged items may remain unfunded. Raising taxes may be the best option, but with the voter-approved tax increases — the infrastructure sales tax approved in November 2016 and the School District of Manatee’s 1-mill property tax increase in March 2018 — she doubts that would be approved this year.

“I don’t think there’s an appetite to raise taxes,” Whitmore said. “We’ll figure out a way to live within our means. I’m not going to have heartburn until we see what the true numbers are.”

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said flagged items such as a guardian monitor position — which helps makes sure elderly residents are not taken advantage of — is important, as are other public safety positions.

“Ultimately, law enforcement and infrastructure are the two main items we need to make sure we take care of,” she said.

County administrators will be tasked with incorporating the board’s priorities into the budget, she said.

Commissioners must set the maximum millage rate at their July 31 budget meeting, before adopting the final fiscal year 2018-19 budget Sept. 13.

The Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office will certify its tax roll data Sept. 30, so it still will be possible for revenue to come in higher than what is projected.

In terms of adding government services out east, Hunzeker said his goal is to have a master site plan ready before the end of the year and start construction of buildings in calendar year 2019. Offices could open sometime in 2021. Although the county will use impact fees and other revenue to construct such facilities, paying for staffing and maintenance largely would be funded through property tax revenue.