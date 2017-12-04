Tasty tidbit

It’s no surprise the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club Lawn Party is one of the biggest social events on Longboat Key each year. So, like any good friend and neighbor, Cash Register gathered 50 fellow Emerald Harbor residents who sponsored five tables at this year’s event. In 2016, the Emerald Harbor residents sponsored three tables. We can only imagine the fun they had. Tables of 10 were available for $450 each.