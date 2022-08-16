Tara Preserve CDD, Seat 3: Barbara Linden

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

As the incumbent Tara Preserve CDD, Seat 3, I am delighted to be given the opportunity to run for re-election in 2022. During my four years in service, I have concentrated on community awareness, problem resolution and community improvements balanced with cost controls. My track record demonstrates active involvement in a wide variety of projects, excellent teamwork, improved communication, and focus on maximizing property values and resident investment.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

My accomplishments in the last four years as Tara Preserve CDD Board, Seat 3 include: Leading the community-wide beautification project that focused on landscaping improvements; managing upgrades to Community Center; acting as liaison with and relationship manager for Tara Preserve Golf Club; authoring the Tara Preserve Newsletter; assisting in the creation of and additions to Standard Operating Procedures and Policies and Procedures; actively participating in/voting for security system upgrade and safety measures, including speed bumps, lightning siren installation; advocating for the Community Center pergola addition, Center interior and furniture augmentations; promoting vendor changes for improved services in pond water management, Center cleaning and pool and spa maintenance; managing holiday tree trimming activity.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

I will continue to focus on cost controls concurrent with implementing resident safety measures, fostering community communication and resident suggestions, enhancing landscaping and selecting vendors that successfully fulfill all contract obligations.

I want to serve because:

It is my honor to serve in this capacity, use my skills and apply my knowledge and experience to give back to the community. Recent and previous experiences have prepared me to improve this community, resolve issues together with residents and assist in maintaining high property values.