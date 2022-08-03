Tara CDD, Seat 5: Mark Gough

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

My knowledge of the construction industry and my engineering background makes me uniquely qualified as I have more than 38 years of experience in the residential, institutional, governmental and commercial construction markets interacting with state and local government officials. This will prove helpful when interacting with our local officials to present issues that might need their involvement.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

I understand how to juggle community needs and how to help see that those needs are most economically implemented while maintaining desired outcomes. I try to take a common sense approach to problem solving keeping in mind just because industry standards may say this is how things are to be done, with today's challenges, more than standards must be taken into consideration to solve problems.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

I hope to continue the great financial responsibility of past boards and keep from raising our CDD fees while still improving our neighborhood. While we live in a great community with an abundance of amenities, we can't sit idle or we will struggle to keep our community desirable for our current and future residents.

I want to serve because:

In my past communities we had unofficial boards/committees that would help get things done regardless of the task needing to be resolved — local agency interaction, landscaping needs, snow removal. etc. I would welcome the opportunity to serve our community in an official role to continue the involvement that I have had with my past communities.

I would like to add:

My wife and I specifically bought in The Preserve at Tara in late 2019 because of the amenities offered. We searched communities from Naples to Tampa and after a lot of deliberation, we kept coming back to The Preserve at Tara. This is our home and we love being part of the community.