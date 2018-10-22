Tara CDD Seat 3: Dan Powers

Name: Daniel Powers

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired

Education: Two years college at Temple/West Chester University

Elected government experience: Thirteen years as CDD supervisor

Why do you want to serve on the CDD?

To find ways to stabilize and reduce C.D.D. taxes. Keeping the hands of a small cadre of Board members out of the pockets of our residents.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities during your term?

A.) Change the direction of the present board from tax and spend to review and negotiate our current vendor contracts with cost cutting in mind.

B) Request input from all six condominiums before deciding large and costly projects, and attend condo meetings when invited to provide answers to the course of the CDD and the reasons for the board’s decisions.

C.) Establish closer ties and communications with the golf course. They are residents of the CDD. They pay CDD taxes and should be given the courtesy and consideration of a member of our community.

How do you plan to address those priorities?

Establish three Town Hall meetings a year for all CDD residents to gain the concerns, needs and desires of groups, individuals and Policy Makers of the Tara Preserve Community Development District. A mass mailing of a survey once a year helping the board understand what we are missing in our monthly meetings to formulate policy.

Establish a volunteer system for accomplishing projects and tasks, for example we spent enormous sums of funds on rented Christmas decorations, and everyone agrees that when they worked they were unattractive. We the people can do better. Government is run by those who show up. We must reach out to all to make them participants in our future direction.

What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?

With 13 years on the board, the people know that I will fight for their economic wellbeing. As the TV commercial asks “What’s in your wallet,” hopefully it will not be the tax-and-spend board members.