Talk about a short commute

Welcome, neighbor.

Richard Gonzmart, president of the Columbia Restaurant Group and developer of the Buccaneer restaurant on Longboat Key, and his wife Melanie last week closed on a beachfront home just up Gulf of Mexico Drive from his latest project.

“We have a long attraction to this beautiful area,'' he said. "My father always dreamed of owning a home on the beach of Longboat Key. My wife Melanie and I are looking forward to spending time here and keeping a close eye as we build the Buccaneer plus visiting our Columbia and Cha Cha Coconuts on St. Armands Circle as well as appreciating all the other great restaurants, businesses and people that call Sarasota and Longboat Key home.”

Ryan Ackerman of the Ackerman Group represented the sellers; Reid Murphy represented the buyers.