Taking the bull by the horns

Sarasota’s Circus Arts Conservatory and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County each won Bull by the Horns awards from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance last week.

The honors, part of the organization’s annual Sandies Awards, were emblematic of groups that were responsive and shifted gears to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Circus Arts Conservatory (above) won for companies under 25 employees and the Boys and Girls Clubs won for companies over 25 employees.

The virtual event was held Wednesday, Nov. 18.