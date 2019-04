The Longboat Key Club 3.4 Tricities Continental Team is officially a division champion. The team won all four lines to guarantee the title at the final match on March 14 at Payne Park. This was the first time the team won this division. More than 20 players make up the team that is captained by PattiAnn Curtain and Lucy Harris. They are coached by P. Miraj and Sammy Aviles.