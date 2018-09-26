Sweet Sixteen

Lucy Walter rang in her Sweet 16 Sept. 12. The lifetime Longboat resident celebrated with her friends and family at Portofino.

She and her friends also visited their favorite childhood hangout, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, and she visited her grandfather’s farm to ride her horses. She starts driving soon. Happy birthday, Lucy!

Turtle Tracks

Sept. 16-22

2018 2017

Nests 0 0

False Crawls 0 0

Total as of Sept. 15

2018 2017

Nests 993 1285

False Crawls 1003 1168