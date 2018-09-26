 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Sep. 26, 2018 1 hour ago

Sweet Sixteen

Longboat Key resident Lucy Walter turned 16 on Sept. 12.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Lucy Walter rang in her Sweet 16 Sept. 12. The lifetime Longboat resident celebrated with her friends and family at Portofino. 

She and her friends also visited their favorite childhood hangout, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, and she visited her grandfather’s farm to ride her horses. She starts driving soon. Happy birthday, Lucy!

 

Turtle Tracks

Sept. 16-22

                       2018       2017

Nests                 0            0

False Crawls    0            0

Total as of Sept. 15

                        2018        2017

Nests                 993       1285

False Crawls   1003       1168

