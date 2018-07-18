Swans and peacocks and … coyotes, oh my?

Last week, a coyote was spotted on Bogey Lane in Longboat Key’s Country Club Shores neighborhood. Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said the department doesn’t often get calls about them, though. In fact, he said he thinks the last time someone reported a coyote was at least two years ago. Cumming said they aren’t known for going after people, but he cautions residents to keep their distance, and if they became a nuisance, such as snooping around in trash, to call the Police Department.