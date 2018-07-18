 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jul. 18, 2018 5 hours ago

Swans and peacocks and … coyotes, oh my?

Share
A coyote was spotted in Country Club Shores last week.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Last week, a coyote was spotted on Bogey Lane in Longboat Key’s Country Club Shores neighborhood. Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming said the department doesn’t often get calls about them, though. In fact, he said he thinks the last time someone reported a coyote was at least two years ago. Cumming said they aren’t known for going after people, but he cautions residents to keep their distance, and if they became a nuisance, such as snooping around in trash, to call the Police Department.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement