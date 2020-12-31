Swan snapshot

It's the photo that generated countless "aww's," and now it's immortalized at the Resort at the Longboat Key Club.

The Gracie Swan Foundation, named after the very first female swan brought to Longboat Key in 1995 and founded by unofficial swan keeper David Novak, presented the club with the iconic Lou Newman photo from over the summer, an adorable snapshot of swan Greta and her late cygnet near the Harbourside golf course.

Novak and foundation volunteer Renee Odell presented the print to member engagement manager Dan Wade as a thank-you for 25 years of the club's swan support.