Suzette Keenan

1948-2021

Suzette Keenan a long time resident of Longboat Key, originally from Eastchester NY passed on February 20, 2021 at the age of 72.

Suzette is survived by her husband of 45 years Tom, her loving son’s Tom Jr, and his wife Krista also her second son Justin and fiance Audrinna. She has three wonderful grandsons Dylan, Logan and Jack. Suzette enjoyed entertaining, going to British Car Shows and Antique Auctions. Her pride and joy was raising her Children and Grand Children. Pets were so important in her life, especially her collection of dogs. Suzette was a member of the Longboat Key Chapel and worked as a volunteer at the Lords warehouse. In her last days she sang the Aerosmith song “I don’t want miss a thing “ to her husband before she passed in the wonderful care of Tidewell Hospice.