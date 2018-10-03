Suspended school district administrator to retire

The School District of Manatee County today announced Deputy Superintendent Ron Ciranna will retire.

Ciranna, deputy superintendent of operations, was placed on administrative leave Aug. 6 as the district investigated how a new software system was implemented under his watch.

Ciranna's retirement date is effective Dec. 3.

Doug Wagner, executive director of adult, career and technical education and Manatee Technical College, was appointed to Ciranna's post temporarily.

School district spokesman Mike Barber said no permanent replacement for Ciranna has been named. Ciranna was taken off of administrative leave on Oct. 2 and is taking accrued personal leave until his retirement date.

"There’s been no change in terms of organizational structure," Barber said.