Suspect identified in Sunday murder in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected in a murder committed Sunday night in eastern Manatee County.

Tommy Brown Jr., 25, was shot and killed in a vehicle in the Oakwood Estates subdivision on the 900 block of 21st Street East in Bradenton.

The Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Jacoryan Christopher Lee, 18, who is considered the suspect.

The Sheriff's report said the suspect approached a vehicle Brown was in and began arguing with him before the suspect got into the back seat. As they argued, the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Office at at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.