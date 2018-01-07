Update: Suspect arrested in connection with two Manatee County Shell station robberies

Joshua S. Rohrbaugh, 38, was arrested today by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in connection with two armed robberies that occurred last weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a man armed with a knife robbed two Shell stations, one in East County. The suspect entered both stations between 3:15 and 3:51 a.m. and robbed the cashiers at knife point, according to police reports.

The stations were located at 836 301 Blvd. E. in Bradenton and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The suspect in two Shell station robberies early Sunday morning.

Security cameras at one location caught a photo of the suspect, who was traveling in a dark colored sedan driven by another person. The man was described as a white male, 160 pounds, 5-foot-8 with some facial hair.

In a release Monday, the Sarasota Police Department said it had reason to believe Rohrbaugh is the same suspect who was involved in an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at 77 South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota. Detectives are working to confirm probable cause and charges of armed robbery are expected in the near future.

Rohrbaugh is also a person of interest in another armed robbery that occurred in the City of Sarasota on Dec. 28, 2017 at the Speedway located at 600 North Washington Blvd. in Sarasota.

Additional charges are pending.

This story was updated at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 8.