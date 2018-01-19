Survey responses split about discontinuing commercial development along Dunlawton Avenue

Dunlawton Avenue, and the traffic in particular, has become a recurring topic of discussion for both Port Orange residents and officials.

To get the opinion of citizens in the area about Dunlawton development, the Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce recently released a survey asking one question:

Survey results 154 responses Yes: 65 people, 42.21% No: 71 people, 46.1% I don't know: 9 people, 5.84% Other: 9 people, 5.84%

Should the city of Port Orange discontinue commercial development along Dunlawton Avenue to reduce traffic congestion?

The answers were divided with about 42% of respondents checking yes and about 46% of respondents checking no.

"We have been wanting to do a regular survey to get the opinion of Chamber members and other interested contacts on current issues," Debbie Connors, Chamber president, said. "Since the issue on a development in the Target parking lot was on the City Council agenda recently ... we wanted to see what the opinions are out there."

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Port Orange City Council voted 5-0 allowing for the multi-tenant building to be developed off Dunlawton Avenue between the Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread.

This was the Chamber's first survey of the year, but Connors said they plan to continue having them on various issues throughout the year. According to Connors, the results will be passed on to the City Council at the appropriate time.

Resident Randy Cadenhead wrote in an email that the split did not surprise him while the growth and new business ventures are beneficial for Port Orange.

Dunlawton Avenue looking westward bound in 1919. Photo courtesy of the Port Orange Historical Trust

However, Cadenhead wrote that he has seen problems in the area between Clyde Morris and Summer Trees Road as well at Yorktowne Boulevard.

"But with growth comes inherent problems such as the traffic issues," Cadenhead wrote. "These issues are worse during the winter."

According to Cadenhead, projects, such as the Yorktowne extension and adaptive traffic signals, could help alleviate congestion.

Rich Colesanti, who has lived in Port Orange for 11 years, said he has found that many people on the east end of the city have been unhappy with what is taking place on the west side of the city, mainly between Nova Road and I-95.

Colesanti also said he has witnessed problems outside of Taylor Branch Road when people try to make U-turns.

"It's like trying to correct a car that's ready to go to the junk yard," Colesanti said. "Rather than trying to do it correctly they just keep making bad fixes to it."